Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Talk Judgement After Son Paints His Nails

Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is no stranger to dropping labels, the singer made headlines in 2016 after making the decision to stop wearing makeup. The singer’s choice came as a way to empower women to embrace their natural beauty instead of subscribing to beauty standards that can be bad for your skin and self image.

Alicia Keys took fans to church after an incident at a nail salon with her son made her questioning how society applies labels.

On Sunday (Nov. 10) Alicia Keys took to her Instagram page to discuss labels when it comes to masculine and feminine energies after her four-year old son Genesis wanted to paint his nails with a rainbow nail polish. During the relaxing visit, Genesis shared that he wanted to have a myriad of colors on his nails, although the “Diary”singer was excited for her son’s bold choice, the excitement turned to sadness after her son decided he no longer wanted to wear the polish out of fear of being judged.

“The other day I went to the nail salon with Genesis. He’s in the chair and he’s like I want rainbow. So he tells the lady that he wants rainbow colors on his nails,” Keys shared. “And she brings all of these colors and she paints each nail a different color and after he painted his nails he looked at me and says ‘mommy, I don’t want this on my nails.’ I said why, you were so sure you were good and he goes ‘people are not gonna like it.’”

Alicia Keys then went onto explain how the incident made her examine all the ways people judge others, which led her to post her thoughts on Instagram in protest of these judgements and labels.

“It got me thinking how completely judged we are all the time,” Keys continued. “The way I see it is there is masculine and feminine energies inside us all. And that’s, period. That’s just how it is. And it gets concerning to me that we can’t explore these different sides of ourselves, these different energies that are within us.”

Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Talk Judgement After Son Paints His Nails  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

