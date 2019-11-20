CLOSE
Jussie Smollet Is Suing The City Of Chicago

The former 'Empire' isn't trying to give Chi-Town another dime.

Judge steps aside from deciding if special prosecutor needed to investigate Jussie Smollett prosecution

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

French actor Juicy Smolliét aka former Empire star Jussie Smollet is suing the city of Chicago. The 37-year-old actor is maintaining that he was indeed a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Smollet is accusing the city, police officers and others of “economic harm, humiliation, mental anguish, and extreme emotional distress” after his

The two-part counterclaim was reportedly filed by Smollett’s lawyers on Tuesday (Nov. 19). It is a response to the City of Chicago suing Smollet for $130,000 for money accrued while they investigated what they claim was bogus crime in January 2019.

In the suit, Smollett also claims that the testimonies of the Osundairo brothers, who basically said they paid him beat him up, were bogus.  He also says the city of Chicago shouldn’t get a dime since they already accepted $10K from the actor.

Ultimately, any criminal charges against Smollet were dropped. Nevertheless, Chicago maintains it was a hoax, so it looks like a court battle is on deck because Juicy is not backing down.

 

Jussie Smollet Is Suing The City Of Chicago  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jussie Smollett

