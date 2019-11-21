CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire, What ‘Church On Sunday,’ Has To Do With It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta

Source: Blac Youngsta / Epic Records

Blac Youngsta‘s been telling us his next project was going to be something crazy for a while now, and we can confirm: It will be! And in the best way.

Due November 22, Blac Youngsta’s Church On Sunday album is a reflection of “everything going on” on life (ups, downs, in betweens, and random).

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

You may be surprised to know that the rapper grew up in church. While he says he stopped going after finding out a pastor had an affair with somebody else’s wife, he never strayed away from his relationship with God. He understands that nobody is without sin and he’s aware that people go to ‘church on Sundays’ to wash away their sins. He’s also aware that it’s not all perfect. It’s a lot going on there, and that’s the same with his album.

“I might be praying on this song and saying I want to do right, and on the next song I might come on and say ‘hit em up, bang, bang.’”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we near the release of Church on Sunday, in this episode of “When I Was Younger,” Blac Youngsta runs down why he became an ordained minister, what he used to consider love, who used to make him laugh as much as he makes us laugh today, who he was 15 years ago and how he got to where he is today.

Watch:

SEE ALSO: 

Blac Youngsta Reveals The First Artist Whose Music Made Him Cry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta Tells Why He Has No Problem Refusing To Give People Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire, What ‘Church On Sunday,’ Has To Do With It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Blac Youngsta

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Report: Chris Brown, Ex Ammika Harris Welcome Baby…
 4 hours ago
11.21.19
Megan Thee Stallion Glows In I-D Magazine Photoshoot…
 6 hours ago
11.21.19
When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How…
 7 hours ago
11.21.19
Robyn Crawford Believes Whitney Houston Is Still With…
 8 hours ago
11.21.19
Prayers Up: Fenty Model Slick Woods Reveals She…
 8 hours ago
11.21.19
20 items
Celebrity Babies Born In 2019
 8 hours ago
11.21.19
Damon Dash Arrested For Unpaid Child Support, Pays…
 9 hours ago
11.21.19
Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Talk Judgement…
 10 hours ago
11.21.19
15 items
Kim Kardashian Roasted To Steve Harvey Suit Smithereens…
 1 day ago
11.21.19
Jussie Smollet Is Suing The City Of Chicago
 1 day ago
11.20.19
US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-TROPHY
Here Are The 2020 Grammy Award Nominees
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Studio Exec Suggested Juila Roberts Play Harriet Tubman
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Donnie Houston & GT Mayne
GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Chicago Rapper Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close