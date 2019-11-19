CLOSE
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back To Houston In 2020

Post Malone Runaway Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

After a successful first leg of his Runaway tour, Post Malone is coming back around and he’s bringing Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh as guests!

The singer/songwriter will begin the second leg of his Runaway Tour next February before wrapping up on March 21st. In between then, he’ll perform in Indy, Chicago, Philly, Las Vegas, and Houston at Toyota Center on Monday, March 9th!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd to the general public and T-Mobile customers have first dibs on front stage pit tickets. Citi cardmembers have presale access to tickets beginning on November 19th.

See the full list of dates below.

Feb. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Feb. 5 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Feb. 7 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 12 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 16 – Montreal, Q.C. @ Bell Center

Feb. 18 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 19 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Feb. 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 29 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

March 1 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 3 – Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

March 4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 6 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 9 – Houston, Tx. @ Toyota Center

March 10 – Austin, Tx. @ Frank Erwin Center

March 12 – Denver, Co. @ Pepsi Center

March 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Arena

March 17 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

March 19 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

March 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back To Houston In 2020  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

