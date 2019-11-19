Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back To Houston In 2020

After a successful first leg of his Runaway tour, Post Malone is coming back around and he’s bringing Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh as guests!
The singer/songwriter will begin the second leg of his Runaway Tour next February before wrapping up on March 21st. In between then, he’ll perform in Indy, Chicago, Philly, Las Vegas, and Houston at Toyota Center on Monday, March 9th!
Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd to the general public and T-Mobile customers have first dibs on front stage pit tickets. Citi cardmembers have presale access to tickets beginning on November 19th.
See the full list of dates below.
Feb. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Feb. 5 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Feb. 7 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Feb. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Feb. 12 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 16 – Montreal, Q.C. @ Bell Center
Feb. 18 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 19 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 22 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Feb. 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 29 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
March 1 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 3 – Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center
March 4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 6 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
March 9 – Houston, Tx. @ Toyota Center
March 10 – Austin, Tx. @ Frank Erwin Center
March 12 – Denver, Co. @ Pepsi Center
March 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Arena
March 17 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
March 19 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
March 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
