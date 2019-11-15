CLOSE
Texas Parole Board Votes To Recommend Granting Rodney Reed A Stay Of Execution

Rodney Reed, pictured here in 2017, is facing execution on 20 November for a murder he says he didn't commit

Rodney Reed just scored a huge break in his fight to avoid execution next week.

According to the New York Times, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously Friday to recommend that Gov. Greg Abbot delay Reed’s execution by 120 days.

In recent weeks, celebrities and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called on Abbot to intervene on Reed’s behalf after new evidence surfaced in the case. Reed is scheduled to be executed Wednesday after he was convicted of the 1996 murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas.

Abbot can now either accept or reject the recommendation from the seven-member parole board.

Andrew MacRae, one of Reed’s lawyers said, “I have tears streaming down my cheeks. I’m overwhelmed, but not yet ecstatic, because we have to wait for the governor to act. But assuming he approves this, I’m going to call Rodney’s mom, and that will be ecstatic.”

rodney reed

