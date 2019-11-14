CLOSE
Alicia Keys To Host 2020 Grammy Awards

It appears that the singer's first stint as host pleased the network heads and other organizers.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Alicia Keys was seen by some as an unlikely host for the Grammy Awards last year, but she pulled off the feat and apparently it’s been well-received by those at the top. The singer will return to her hosting duties at the top of 2020 for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards show.

Keys, self-aware to know many were skeptical about her first time around in hosting the awards ceremony, released a video of the singer essentially poking fun at the development by playing two versions of herself as she prepares. Showing some comedic chops and quick lines, Keys manages to show off a side of her personality folks are just now getting familiar with.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards airs on January 26 (a day after Keys’ birthday, as she reminds us) next year on CBS and CBS All Access. Check out the funny announcement below.

Photo: Getty

Alicia Keys To Host 2020 Grammy Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

