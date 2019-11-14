CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michigan Green Lights Recreational Weed Sales Earlier Than Expected

Many weed enthusiasts are getting an early Christmas gift! 

First Cannabis Cafe Opens in U.S. - Lowell Farms Cafe

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Many weed enthusiasts are getting an early Christmas gift!

According to the Detroit Free Press Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency made a major announcement Wednesday; starting Dec. 1st, adults 21 and older will be able to buy weed from retailers.

In 2018, Michigan voters came out in numbers and voted to decriminalize recreational use of marijuana and are now seeing the benefits of their vote.

Related: Miami Heat Suspend Dion Waiters For Tripping Out On Weed Edibles

With this announcement, only about 12 businesses will initially get the green light to sell recreational marijuana on the start date. Businesses wanting a recreational license (to grow more than 1,000 plants or sell recreational marijuana) must be licensed under the state’s medical marijuana licensing rules.

Related: Reefer Madness: Ray J Gets In On The Legal Marijuana Business

The Free Press also added, the MRA’s announcement causes some concern as to if recreational use will cause a shortage of medical marijuana. But the MRA has plans to keep both recreational and medical users satisfied. Marijuana Regulatory Agency spokesman, David Harns, says “By only allowing a transfer of 50%, it will keep production and sales on the medical side moving as well.

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

9 photos Launch gallery

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

Continue reading Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

Michigan Green Lights Recreational Weed Sales Earlier Than Expected  was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Michigan

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Wizard World's Philadelphia Comic Con 2011 - Day 2
Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set…
 2 hours ago
11.14.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 3 hours ago
11.14.19
Michigan Green Lights Recreational Weed Sales Earlier Than…
 3 hours ago
11.14.19
50 Cent Is Still Trolling Naturi Naughton For…
 6 hours ago
11.14.19
Allen Iverson Pays Off $600K In Back Taxes,…
 7 hours ago
11.14.19
This ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment Will Make You Shed Tears!…
 20 hours ago
11.13.19
Robyn Crawford Reveals She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 21 hours ago
11.13.19
Warrant Issued For Man Who Stabbed To Death…
 23 hours ago
11.13.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 24 hours ago
11.14.19
Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert
Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Lauryn Hill Sued Cousin Over Unpaid Loan
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Colin Kaepernick To Host Private Workout For NFL…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
WTF?! Woman Shares Details Of Having Diarrhea Dumped…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
PEOPLE Magazine Name John Legend “Sexiest Man Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close