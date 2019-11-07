CLOSE
News
HomeNews

First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years Discovered

This is the first time since 1990 a new strain has been detected

Lab technician holding blood tube test sample in laboratory.

Source: Nitat Termmee / Getty

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is a part of the Group M version of HIV-1, which is in the same family of the stain that is the cause of the HIV Epidemic.

Abbott Laboratories conducted the research along with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The report was published Wednesday in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says there is no cause for concern and that current treatment of the HIV Virus are “effective against this strain and others.”

According to the World Health Organization, over 37 million people are living with HIV

SOURCE | CNN

Click Here To See Study

RELATED: New STD Superbug May Be Deadlier Than AIDS; Kills Within Days

First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years Discovered  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Former ‘The Chi’ Actor Jason Mitchell Denies Sexual…
 56 mins ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 3 hours ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 8 hours ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 10 hours ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 12 hours ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Whitney Houston’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.06.19
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close