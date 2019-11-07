CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto, Favorite Songwriters And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

North Sea Jazz Festival - Day 3 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Vibes and vocals! Gallant is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and with Keisha Nicole and Brando inside the Houston BMW Studios, that’s exactly what we get into. The DMV native discusses his battles with mental health, whether or not he believes in mercury retrograde, who he thinks is a better writer of love songs between Babyface and Stevie Wonder, working with 6LACK and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews and content!

RELATED: Gallant Could Be One Of The One To Save R&amp;B Music! [WATCH]

RELATED: Stream Gallant’s Debut LP “Ology” (NEW MUSIC)

gallant

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 5 hours ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 7 hours ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Whitney Houston’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.06.19
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed
 2 days ago
11.05.19
10 items
Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Clarifies His ‘Lip Service’…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close