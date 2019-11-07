Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,” Being Bisexual & Has Words for Chyna’s Former Assistant Treasure

11.07.19
Tokyo Toni, the mother of Reality TV star and Instagram model Blac Chyna stopped by the Quick Silva Show and she DID NOT disappoint. Toni stopped by talking about her new reality show on Zeus Network, “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP.”  To some people are raw and some are real — but none are more raw AND more real than Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni (as seen on The Real Blac Chyna and E! series Rob & Chyna).  And now, Tokyo is looking for the right man to join her in setting the world on fire in her new dating reality/competition series.  Inspired by her online antics and commanding personality, watch as a varied group of eligible bachelors vie for Tokyo’s attention while bringing the laughs, tension, drama, and suspense to the party.  Each week, with the help of her friend and co-host Lyrica Garrett (Love and Hip Hop), Tokyo will eliminate one man after another as she looks to find her next ex-husband…ASAP!

Tokyo Toni did not hold back about what she felt about anything! She talked about her feelings about Blac Chyna’s former assistant Treasure. She also cleared up rumors about Blac Chyna tried to trap Rob Kardashian. She also spilled the beans on what she’s looking for in a partner. Watch the full interview to see the shade she threw!

Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,” Being Bisexual & Has Words for Chyna’s Former Assistant Treasure  was originally published on kysdc.com

