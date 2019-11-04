Casanova Explains Rolling Loud NYC Controversy, His Behind These Scars Album & More [EXCLUSIVE]

CLOSE
Casanova Explains Rolling Loud NYC Controversy, His Behind These Scars Album & More

Brooklyn in the house! Casanova swings down to Houston to kick it with a G & A Pimp inside the Houston BMW Studios to discuss how he and a slew of other rappers got caught up in controversy at Rolling Loud NYC, his Behind These Scars album, time spent in jail, dealing with jealousy and not trusting many people, his position at Roc Nation, why he feels his “Coming Home” record with Chris Brown is the “eat booty” anthem for ladies and more!

