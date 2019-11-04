CLOSE
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release Date

Marvel's gonna have 2022 all kinds of lit...

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Source: Marvel/ Sony Pictures / Marvel/ Sony Pictures

It’s official, Sony’s surprise smash animated hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is getting a sequel and it’s already gotten a release date of April 2, 2022.

 

Over the weekend the official Twitter page for the animated film released a series of tweets announcing the sequel and it’s release date while hinting at the different Spider-Men and women who could be making their cinematic debut in the 2022.

In the flickering Spider-Man symbol fans were quick to peep the colorways that signaled the sequel could be introducing the likes of 70’s Japanese Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro, Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman, Spider-Carnage, and even the film’s villain, Mr. Negative. Fans will truly take what they can from a 10-second teaser won’t they?

While fans may be tight that they’ll have to wait till 2022 to see what Sony has in store for Miles Morales and company, the first film did take four years to animate, so it would make sense that the sequel would take about the same amount of time to complete.

2022 seems like it’s going to be another stellar year for Marvel related films as Spider-Man joins a slate that includes Black Panther 2, Ant-Man 3 and the highly anticipated debut of Blade in the MCU.

Are you excited about the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments.

 

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release Date  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

spider-man: into the spider verse , spider-man: into the spider verse 2

