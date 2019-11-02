CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Teyana Taylor & Kehlani Drop One Of The Year’s Sexiest Videos For “Morning” [WATCH]

Break The Internet - Powered by XFINITY

Source: Unique James/@compozition / Unique James/@compozition

Looking at her lets me know that she is extremely disciplined when it comes to her diet. You don’t get abs like that from eating what you want to eat. I think the ladies are going to enjoy Tey’ and ‘Lani’s “Morning” music video together just as much as the fellas well. Check it out here:

RELATED: Watch Teyana Taylor’s “Issues / Hold On” Video [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Debuts Her Self-Directed Visual to “WTP”

RELATED: Baelani: Kehlani &amp; YG Confirm They’re Dating

Teyana Taylor & Kehlani Drop One Of The Year’s Sexiest Videos For “Morning” [WATCH]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

kehlani , teyana taylor

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Solange
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
The Photograph
The Trailer For ‘The Photograph’ Already Has Us…
 22 hours ago
11.01.19
YG Denies Kissing Random Girl At Club, Still…
 23 hours ago
11.01.19
Woman Shot Up KFC Drive-Thru Due To Missing…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
15 items
Woah Vicky Put Hands On Bhad Bhabie –…
 2 days ago
11.01.19
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin…
 2 days ago
11.01.19
Kodak Black Allegedly Involved In Prison Fight That…
 2 days ago
11.01.19
Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’
 2 days ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due…
 2 days ago
10.31.19
Lil Wayne Names Jay-Z As The Only Rapper…
 2 days ago
10.31.19
Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason…
 2 days ago
10.31.19
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’…
 2 days ago
10.31.19
Stephen Curry Suffers Broken Left Hand, Out For…
 2 days ago
10.31.19
Megan Thee Stallion Launches New YouTube Video Series…
 3 days ago
10.30.19
The White House Responds To YG Kicking Trump…
 3 days ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close