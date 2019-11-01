CLOSE
The Trailer For ‘The Photograph’ Already Has Us In Our Feels [VIDEO]

The Photograph

Okay, it’s holiday season and you already know, I’m a BIG fan of romantic comedies and dramas. I mean, The Best ManSoul FoodLove Jones (which is BACK on Netflix, btw) and more. But this new one that’s about to come out with Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield? That’s the kind of energy I am on!

The Photograph, which is directed by Stella Meghie and produced by Will Packer features Mae Morton (Rae), a photographer who is getting over the death of her mother. Leaving a lone photo in a safe deposit box, the photo takes her on a long journey of discovery in regards to who her mother was and leads her right into Michael Block (Stanfield).

I’m not spoiling the rest because you HAVE to watch this trailer! The film also includes a STACKED cast including Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel, Rob Morgan, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance. The movie comes out on Valentine’s Day 2020 and you know I will be RIGHT in the theater trying not to cry.

