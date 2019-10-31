CLOSE
Actress Niecy Nash, Husband Jay Tucker Split

"Downsizing" Special Screening

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Oh no! “Claws” actress and Emmy nominee Niecy Nash announced that she and her husband of eight years, Jay Tucker have decided to divorce. Nash posted the news on Instagram, saying the pair were better for each other as friends than married.

“We believe in the beauty of truth,” she began. “Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.”

Nash continued, “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”

The pair met at a Labor Day party back in 2009 and quickly hit it off. Less than two full years later, the pair wed in Malibu and Nash was vocal about how she found ways to make her marriage with Tucker sustain.

