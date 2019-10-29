CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle With Diabetes

Yo! MTV Raps 20th Anniversary Roundtable

From left to right: Doctor Dre, Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover (Source: Scott Gries / Getty)

Doctor Dre, one half of the Yo! MTV Raps hosting duo with Ed Lover and one of hip-hop’s most celebrated pioneers has reportedly lost his vision due to a battle with type-2 diabetes.

Dre (real name Andre Brown), not to be confused with West Coast producer Dr. Dre, has battled diabetes for years and it recently robbed him of a toe. As a DJ, actor, author and critic, Doctor Dre became known to fans across the country and the globe with his work on MTV’s first hit hip-hop video and culture show, Yo! MTV Raps. From there, he and Ed Lover transitioned to film with the 1993 film, Who’s The Man.

Prayers up to Doctor Dre!

doctor dre

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation…
 2 hours ago
10.29.19
Diddy Confirms Making The Band Return, Announces Semi-Retirement…
 3 hours ago
10.29.19
What’s My Name: Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford…
 3 hours ago
10.29.19
Yo! MTV Raps 20th Anniversary Roundtable
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 5 hours ago
10.29.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A…
 6 hours ago
10.29.19
Summer Walker Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 9 hours ago
10.29.19
Houston’s Own Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion Become Answers…
 9 hours ago
10.29.19
Conor McGregor Wants 50 Cent In A Celebrity…
 10 hours ago
10.29.19
Candles
Lew Hawk Of The Color Changin’ Click Reportedly…
 23 hours ago
10.28.19
Kendrick Lamar Teases New Nike Sneaker Collaboration
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Kid Cudi Apologizes To All The Women He…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
YG Kicks Fan Off Stage At Mala Luna…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding?
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Dave Chappelle Accepts Mark Twain Prize At The…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Chance The Rapper Hosts ‘SNL’, Brings Out Megan…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close