Access Houston | Women Cultivating Greatness | HMAAC

This segment of Access Houston welcomes the founder of Women Cultivating Greatness, Kim Mason. Kim tells us about her organization and what they do, we talk about dyslexia and how she found out that she was dyslexic, as well as a recap of her Diva’s Day 10 Year Celebration.

Our next conversation is with the CEO of the Houston Museum of African American Culture, Mr. John Guess. Mr. Guess schools us on the history of HMAAC and the changed made when he took over 20 years ago, the accolades that HMAAC has received, and the vision, mission, and future of HMAAC. We also talk about the new exhibit and the Spirit of Confederacy Statue.

Thank you for listening!

community affairs , Dyslexia , Houston Museum of African American Culture

