Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich Dollaz Arrested For Unpaid Child Support

This is the third time he was arrested for not fulfilling his obligation as a father.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rich Dollaz isn’t looking so rich at the moment. TMZ is exclusively reporting the Love & Hip Hop all-star was thrown in jail for failure to pay child support.

The celebrity gossip site reports that the Creep Squad member was arrested at his Jersey home on Thursday (Oct.24) and thrown behind bars. He reportedly owes over $125,000 to the mother of his child.

Per TMZ:

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ … Rich Dollaz was arrested Thursday at his home in New Jersey and was booked for failure to pay child support. We’re told Rich owes more than $125,000 to the mother of his child.
Police tell us Dollaz was processed at the jail and taken to Hudson County Family Court for a hearing. We’re told Rich posted $20,000 bail with an agreement to start making monthly child support payments.This is the third time he was arrested for not fulfilling his obligation as a father. He was arrested in October 2014 owing $11K at the time and in February 2015 for owing roughly about $200k. We are sure Mona had the cameras rolling when this all went down cause she doesn’t miss a moment. We will be looking forward to the new season of Love & Hip Hop: New York when it returns.

Dollaz is the second Love & Hip Hop cast member to find themselves in trouble with the law. Last week LHHATL supporting character Lyndon “Sas” Smith was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to traffic persons for sexual servitude and unlawful effort to pimp a person less than 18 years of age.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich Dollaz Arrested For Unpaid Child Support  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

