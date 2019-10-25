CLOSE
Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s

Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. The mom of two, and wife to Russell Wilson, has been through so much over the last few years, and managed to turn lemons into lemonade.

In honor of Cici’s 34th trip around the sun, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2019.

Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s  was originally published on globalgrind.com

