CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction

The intent to appeal was filed earlier this month

Amber Guyger Mug Shot Nov. 30, 2018

Source: Mesquite Jail / Mesquite Jail

Amber Guyger is taking the initial steps to appeal her murder conviction in the death of Botham Jean.

An attorney for Guyger filed an intent to appeal her first-degree murder conviction earlier this month as well as her 10-year prison sentence. The appeal comes two weeks after she was found guilty in the September 2018 shooting death of Jean in his own apartment.

It is unclear on what grounds Guyger will appeal as Judge Tammy Kemp brought up numerous statutes throughout deliberations as the jury looked whether or not to find Guyger guilty of murder or not. Another statute, the “crime of passion” was brought up during sentencing.

The fallout from the trial has seen eyes driven upon Kemp, who was last seen defending her hug of Guyger after she was sentenced and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Creuzot faces contempt charges for doing an interview that aired the night before Guyger’s trial began and he requested that Kemp be removed from the case. Additionally, a key trial witness, Joshua Brown, was shot and killed days after the trial after what police suspect was a drug deal gone bad though the community at large is suspicious of that notion.

RELATED: 3 Men Suspected In Murder Of Amber Guyger Trial Witness Joshua Brown

RELATED: Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Killing Botham Jean

RELATED: Ben Crump: Amber Guyger’s Verdict Was ‘Bittersweet’

Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

amber guyger

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 2 hours ago
10.24.19
Megan Thee Screenwriter: Megan Thee Stallion Is Reportedly…
 5 hours ago
10.24.19
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast
 21 hours ago
10.23.19
6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot
 21 hours ago
10.23.19
Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Saying He’s…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Trick Daddy Doesn’t Have “Nann” Funds, Files For…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
DaBaby Pays It Forward, Gives Homeless Mother $1000
 2 days ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Daniel Kaluuya To Bring ‘Barney’ Back To The…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Kanye West Nearly Quit Hip-Hop, Pastor Says He…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close