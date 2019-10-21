Access Houston | Burns Original BBQ | AFW 2019

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome the owners of Burns Original BBQ, Steve and Gary Burns, as well as the CEO, Cory Crawford. Burns BBQ is family owned and operated business in Acres Homes that’s been a staple in the city for over 50 years. We talk about the history of Burns, the yearly scholarships that they give away, the recently launched 10-pound stuffed baked potato, and their launch party, happening October 24th, introducing their catering company.

Our next conversation is with the incredible people from African Fashion Week – Cameron King, social media coordinator, Whitney Simmons, model coordinator, and Alisa Williams, hairstylist. AFW is an annual week-long experience aims to promote world-class designer collections that push the envelope on style, while staying true to the traditions and inspiration of the African continent, and the diaspora. Events will include Fashion Shows, Workshops, Popup Shops, etc. African Fashion Week Houston will start from Monday October 21 – Sunday October 27, 2019.

Thank you for listening!