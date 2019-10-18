CLOSE
Yung Miami Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Summer Miami [PHOTOS]

Yung Miami

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Good news for the City Girls’ Yung Miami as she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl!

She and producer Southside welcome the baby and christened her Summer Miami.

“So happy and so blessed,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Summer is Yung Miami’s second child as she has a 6-year-old son, Jai. Earlier this month the City Girls became whole again as JT, who had been incarcerated for much of 2018 and 2019 was released from prison.

RELATED: Yung Miami Slays Her Maternity Photos

RELATED: Birthday Bash 2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

RELATED: JT Of City Girls Released From Prison, Drops “First Day Out” Freestyle

