Snoop Dogg Keeps A “Professional Blunt Roller” On His Payroll

If there's a 401K involved, we're in.

Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Perform At Toyota Amphitheatre

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Snoop Dogg really likes his marijuana. So much so that the Hip-Hop legend has a professional blunt roller on the payroll.

During a recent visit to The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM, Snoop confirmed he has such an employee, with actor Seth Rogen excitedly co-signing the blunt roller’s talents.

Apparently, Snoop pays the guy $40K to $50K a year for his talents, which includes knowing just went to come through with a spliff.

“That motherf*cker is like Lurch from the Addams Family. ‘You rang?,’” laughed Snoop.

Rogen, who said he’s seen the roller in action, added that “he knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one.”

Added Snoop, “That motherf*cker’s timing is impeccable.

As if the salary isn’t enough, keep in mind the Professional Blunt Roller (PBR) has all his expenses paid while on the road and he’s getting free weed. Bruh!

Is the blunt roller’s salary tax-deductible, though?

Snoop Dogg Keeps A “Professional Blunt Roller” On His Payroll  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

snoop dogg

