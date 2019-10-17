CLOSE
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You Out At 53 [VIDEO]

There’s strength and then there’s “old man strength.” For a few people who should be wary, Mike Tyson has now acquired old man strength. Now, you probably didn’t need a reminder that even at 53, Tyson would probably knock you out but a recent viral video showed … Mike may still have some of the quickness to knock your head off.

In just a pair of jeans and a golf shirt, Iron Mike shadowboxes and shows a MMA fighter how it’s done in regards to using speed and power to get the jump on your opponent. I mean look at this!

I’m still not trying Iron Mike and for all of those hypothetical questions about, “Would you take a punch from Mike Tyson to win $1,000,000,” I’m still not sure if I would take the punch NOW.

RELATED: Mike Tyson Claims He Smokes $40K A Month In Weed

RELATED: You Have To See Jamie Foxx’s Preview Of The Mike Tyson Biopic

