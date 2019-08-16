Mike Tyson Claims He Smokes $40K In Weed Per Month

Mike Tyson has long been retired from boxing and has since become a notable cannabis enthusiast by way of his sprawling weed farm. During a taping of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast featuring Jim Jones, Iron Mike reveals he has iron lungs after stating that he and his team smoke about $40,000 a month in marijuana.

Tyson turned to his co-host Eben Britton to ask what does the crew roughly smoke on the Tyson Ranch. “Is it $40,000 a month?’ Tyson ponders aloud, with Britton firing back saying, “We smoke 10 tons of weed a month at the ranch.”

After Capo shakes his head astonished at the number of trees blown at the ranch, Tyson and Britton say they move around $500,000 per month to area dispensaries. It appears that from the podcast, Jones is also getting into the legal cannabis business.

Check out the episode below.

