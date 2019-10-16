CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors [Video]

The Harlem rapper says the incident was essentially a tale of pair of fans who made the situation more than it was.

Dave East at arrivals for POWER Final Se...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Dave East found himself the center of an explosive story that allegedly involved a threesome that went terribly awry. The Harlem rapper has since spoken up about the rumored incident and is shooting down the claims of the reported tryst.

East chopped it up in Washington, D.C. on the grounds of Howard University for its homecoming weekend with The Morning Hustle Show with Angie Ange and Lore’l.  East shared the tale of his come up in the game and also how much fun he had playing Method Man/Shotgun in the Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

When the questions pivoted towards the alleged threesome incident in Las Vegas, Dave East was quick to clear up any confusion and explained that both he and the woman caught a battery charge. From East’s side of things, he invited a group of people to his hotel suite after rocking the Drai’s stages with 50 Cent when it all went left.

“Two of the chicks were like, ‘Can we go to the bathroom?’” East shared. “I was like, ‘Yeah, go ahead.’ But my jewelry was in there. I forgot when I first came in the room, I put all my jewelry next to my bed on a little dresser. So then I thought about it, got up and went in there. Shorty was trying [it] on. Not on no sneaky like trying to rob, but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing? I don’t know you. What you doing?’ And then her friend caught an attitude. ‘Ain’t nobody trying to steal nothing.’”

East said he directed the women to leave the residence when he said the woman began throwing bottles at her and that the woman called 911 on him despite his claims of not being the aggressor, leading to the battery charge. East maintains that he did nothing wrong and that the stories that popped off about a threesome were just hearsay.

Check out the 11:00-minute mark of the following video to hear Dave East break down the craziness, but the entire interview itself is pretty solid so run it back.

Photo: WENN

Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dave East

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Faces Life In Prison After…
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
Summer Walker’s ‘Over It’ Beats First Week Streaming…
 6 hours ago
10.16.19
Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors…
 7 hours ago
10.16.19
Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Someone Great' - Arrivals
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 7 hours ago
10.16.19
Kanye West Wasn’t The Biggest Fan of Kim…
 7 hours ago
10.16.19
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister…
 10 hours ago
10.16.19
Future Accuses Alleged Baby Mama Of Fraud, Wants…
 10 hours ago
10.16.19
The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Posts $200K Bond
 1 day ago
10.15.19
‘Venom 2’ Adds Another Familiar Spider-Man Villain
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
The GOAT: Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
15 items
Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Pharrell Announces 2nd Annual Something In The Water…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close