Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose is officially a “Muva” of two boys! This week she welcomed her second child, but first with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. His name is Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

SEE ALSO: Amber Rose Admits That She Allows Her 5-Year-Old Son To Curse

AE first announced the birth of their newborn boy on Instagram: “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar ❤,” he wrote.

The couple shared news that they were expecting a baby boy back in April.

 

Congrats to the parents on their new edition!

