Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Dave East Talks Wu-Tang, Fatherhood and Being A Reluctant Trapper

Fresh off of your Hulu screens on Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Dave East is getting back to the music. The Harlem rapper is readying the release of his debut album Survival, which drops November 8th, 2019. East rolled through Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 and chopped it up with Reec. They talked about his great performance as Method Man, his new album, how the impact of having his father around help him become a better parent and person and how he a was reluctant hustler that didn’t love the game.

RELATED: Dave East Cited For Battery After Threesome In Vegas Turns Violent

RELATED: Dave East On What He’d Tell His Younger Self, His 2019 Goals And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Dave East Talks Wu-Tang, Fatherhood and Being A Reluctant Trapper  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Dave East

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 1 hour ago
10.10.19
Tekashi69
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 3 hours ago
10.10.19
Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise…
 5 hours ago
10.10.19
Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom…
 8 hours ago
10.10.19
Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity…
 9 hours ago
10.10.19
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Rihanna
Rihanna On Why She Turned Down The Super…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Snoop Dogg Isn’t Apologizing For His Spicy Kansas…
 1 day ago
10.10.19
15 items
Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claim Of Him Being…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
15 items2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party
JT Of City Girls Released From Prison, Drops…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close