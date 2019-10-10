CLOSE
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison

How in the … according to TMZTekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly received a record deal worth more than $10 million with his old label, 10K Projects.

Even as many concert venues fear even booking Tekashi for safety reasons, the controversial rapper is set to receive the money in exchange for tow albums once he’s released from federal custody. The label previously released his Day69 mixtape which was released back in February 2018.

It’s rumored that one of the projects will be released in English and the other in Spanish though it’s entirely unclear what may happen to the deal if 6ix9ine is given a long prison sentence in December. He faces the possibility of 47 years behind bars after pleading guilty o nine federal charges but has cooperated with the government with his testimony against former associates.

