CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

T.I. Weighs In On Jay-Z & Jermaine Dupri Working With The NFL Amid Boycott [Exclusive Video]

T.I. Studio One ATL

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

In this segment of our interview with T.I,, the Atlanta rapper talks about when he decided to become a more active participant in the community but is careful to not claim being categorized as an activist. With that, T.I. weighed in on Jay-Z aligning with the NFL and Jermaine Dupri working with the Super Bowl when it was it in Atlanta.

RELATED: T.I. Drops His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore And It Might Surprise You [Exclusive Video]

Also don’t Miss Rhythm & Flow on Netflix. In this music competition show, which starts October 9th, judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper hit the streets to find the next rap superstar.

RELATED: T.I. ft. Teyana Taylor “You (Be There),” Alicia Keys ft. Miguel “Show Me Love” & More

____

___

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

T.I. Weighs In On Jay-Z & Jermaine Dupri Working With The NFL Amid Boycott [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Jay-Z , jermaine dupri , t.i.

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 6 hours ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 6 hours ago
10.09.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 8 hours ago
10.09.19
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 9 hours ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 9 hours ago
10.09.19
Rihanna
Rihanna On Why She Turned Down The Super…
 9 hours ago
10.09.19
15 items
Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claim Of Him Being…
 14 hours ago
10.09.19
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 15 hours ago
10.09.19
15 items2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 23 hours ago
10.09.19
All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party
JT Of City Girls Released From Prison, Drops…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 1 day ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces Show At House Of Blues…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 2 days ago
10.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close