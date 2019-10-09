CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Two Teens Arrested For Beating, Carjacking Woman In Northwest Houston In Viral Video

The video of a grandmother being carjacked and beaten outside of a Northwest Houston gas station went viral last week with many individuals calling for the two suspects to turn themselves in. Now the suspects have been arrested.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been charged with robbery after they allegedly tripped and punched Shelia Henry and stole her truck. Surveillance footage was released of the brutal crime on October 3rd, prompting massive outrage from the community.

Henry can be seen fighting back against the assailants before she’s tripped, dragged and punched through the parking lot. Thankfully she was not hurt.

“You know it’s just sad,” Henry told ABC 13. “That people don’t want to work for what they want. I been working all my life, they need to get a job and stop. HPD or whomever need to take them off the street.”

RELATED: Houston Area Pastor Arrested For Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl

RELATED: 3 Men Suspected In Murder Of Amber Guyger Trial Witness Joshua Brown

Two Teens Arrested For Beating, Carjacking Woman In Northwest Houston In Viral Video  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

shelia henry

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 1 hour ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 2 hours ago
10.09.19
Rihanna
Rihanna On Why She Turned Down The Super…
 2 hours ago
10.09.19
15 items
Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claim Of Him Being…
 7 hours ago
10.09.19
Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking…
 8 hours ago
10.09.19
15 items2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 16 hours ago
10.09.19
All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party
JT Of City Girls Released From Prison, Drops…
 24 hours ago
10.08.19
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 1 day ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces Show At House Of Blues…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 1 day ago
10.08.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close