Atlanta Hip Hop Legend T.I. stopped by Studio One ATL to give us the scoop on his new Netflix show Rhythm & Flow, which hits Netflix October 9th. During the interview we asked T.I.P. if he had to create a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Hip Hop, who’s face would grace the statue and his list was interesting to say the least. Check out the interview below..

RELATED: Coon Hunting: MAGA Mascot Candace Owens Gets Fried By T.I. At REVOLT Summit

Also don’t Miss Rhythm & Flow on Netflix. In this music competition show, which starts October 9th, judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper hit the streets to find the next rap superstar.

RELATED: T.I. ft. Teyana Taylor “You (Be There),” Alicia Keys ft. Miguel “Show Me Love” & More

____

___

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. ___

T.I. Drops His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore And It Might Surprise You [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: