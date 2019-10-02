Moneyless: Stacey Dash Claims She Can’t Afford A Lawyer, Yet Claimed White On Her Police Report

How the mighty have fallen. Actress and Trump-loving MAGA-advocate Stacey Dash claims she can’t afford her own attorney to deal with the domestic violence charges she is currently facing.

You may have heard that the former Fox News talking head (who got fired) got arrested for allegedly putting hands on her fourth husband. Since then, she has claimed she was the victim and those scratches on her arm that prompted her arrest were due to self-defense.

However, we now learn that Dash claims she can’t afford an attorney to help her make her case. According to TMZ, Dash filed legals docs that say she is indigent aka too broke to afford a private attorney, so she’s requesting a public defender.

The judge signed off on the public defender, but also asked that the actress provide proof of her suspect finances. Doesn’t Dash have any rich GOP friends that could hold her down?

