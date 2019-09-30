CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53

Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Hold up, blow the whistle! Too Short revealed to TMZ that at age 53, he’s still capable of shocking the game and he did just that: he’s a first-time father!

Short, real name Todd Shaw is the proud father of a baby girl, Yanni Shaw with on-again, off-again girlfriend Sue Ivey.

How tightly under wraps has the Oakland legend kept the news of him being a father? Yanni was born back in December, meaning the adorable little girl is about to have her first birthday pretty soon.

Congrats to Too Short on his new bundle of joy!

RELATED: Too Short Jumps Into Cannabis Biz, Will Have Signature Pre-Roll Line

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Too Short Talks Freaky Tales, His Legacy, & Creating Timeless Music

Too Short

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus…
 1 hour ago
09.30.19
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 3 hours ago
09.30.19
Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit…
 5 hours ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 1 day ago
09.29.19
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His 10-Day-Old…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Sony & Disney Make Up, ‘Spider-Man 3’ Movie…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Kandi Burruss To Join The Cast of Showtime’s…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Third Man Arrested In Connection To Mac Miller’s…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
5 items
Aloha! Scrappy And Bambi Throw Moana-Themed 1st Birthday…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Lil Kim To Be Honored With “I Am…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Soulja Boy Has Quit Lean & Drugs, Gained…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed During…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Jay-Z Ripped To A ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Hell…
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close