CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Too Short Jumps Into Cannabis Biz, Will Have Signature Pre-Roll Line

The legendary Bay Area rapper will promote TOO $HORT STIX along with Green Holdings Group and White Angel Farms.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Too Short has long cemented his legacy as one of the Bay Area top Hip-Hop legends, and his trademark “B*TCH” adlib will live on forever. Short Dogg, forever the hustler, is now hopping into the cannabis business with plans to launch a line of signature pre-rolls called TOO $HORT STIX.

The Blast reports:

Short Dogg is jumping into business with Green Holdings Group and White Angel Farms to launch his new line called, “TOO $HORT STIX.”

Too Short tells The Blast he has been a regular cannabis consumer for over thirty years. In the early rap days, he explains that he funded his career by selling mix tapes along with pre-rolled joints.

Short has actually been living the “farm life” in between tour dates and recording sessions, and we’re told he has taken an active role in developing the cannabis brand.

The outlets added that Short was hands-on during the whole flower selection process, and 10 varieties of the joints will be available.

Photo: Getty

Too Short Jumps Into Cannabis Biz, Will Have Signature Pre-Roll Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close