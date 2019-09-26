CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira To Co-Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019

Source: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com / WENN

We have the halftime performers for the Super Bowl next year in Miami and they’re Jennifer Lopez and Shakira!

The pair will be co-headliners of the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show and will be the first artists to perform during the league’s marquee event since the league entered into a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint to lead the league in music and entertainment endeavors.

Now … if Roc Nation really wants to set it off and celebrate all aspects of Miami … we need Pitbull, Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, Trina, and Rick Ross on that stage too.

Last year, Maroon 5 was joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.  The halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year with nearly 100 million viewers annually. Previous performers included Lady Gaga in 2017, BeyoncéBruno MarsColdplayJustin Timberlake in 2018, Katy Perry, Prince, Madonna and more.

Super Bowl LIV takes place in Miami on February 2, 2020.

RELATED: Here Are The Best Commercials From Super Bowl LIII

RELATED: Remember These Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Performances (Some May Blow Your Mind)

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira To Co-Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on boom92houston.com

jennifer lopez , Shakira

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira To Co-Headline Super Bowl Halftime…
 25 mins ago
09.26.19
Blac Youngsta - Dub Car Show
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Reportedly Not…
 4 hours ago
09.26.19
Samuel L. Jackson Can Now Be The Voice…
 4 hours ago
09.26.19
Tekashi69
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Planning To Refuse To Go…
 5 hours ago
09.26.19
8 items
Too Cute! Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Share…
 9 hours ago
09.26.19
Edward Enninful & David Beckham Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham
Me & You: Cassie, Fiancée Alex Fine Wed
 18 hours ago
09.25.19
Beyoncé Dubs Blue Ivy “A Cultural Icon” In…
 20 hours ago
09.25.19
Second Man Connected To Mac Miller’s Overdose Arrested
 1 day ago
09.25.19
10 Products Black Celebs Swear By That Make…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Freddie Gibbs Gears Up For “Album Of The…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Chance The Rapper The Big Day Tour
Chance The Rapper Announces Rescheduled The Big Tour…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
DMX Opens Up About His Mother And Life…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
SMH: Young Dro Going To Jail For Banana…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close