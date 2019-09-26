CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Me & You: Cassie, Fiancée Alex Fine Wed

Edward Enninful & David Beckham Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

First came the boyfriend reveal, then the baby announcement & engagement and now Cassie and Alex Fine are husband and wife.

The pair got married in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Wednesday (Sept. 25) and the man who officiated their wedding? None other than movie director Peter Berg. The pair have had a whirlwind romance over the past year or so after Cassie split from her longtime partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Over the summer, Cassie & Fine announced that they were expecting their first child together and less than a month ago, Fine got down on one knee and proposed.

Congrats to the lucky couple!

RELATED: Super Glow: Cassie Confirms She And Her Beau Are Expecting A Baby Girl

RELATED: Cassie Is Officially Engaged &amp; Shares The Cutest Engagement Video

alex fine , cassie

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Edward Enninful & David Beckham Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham
Me & You: Cassie, Fiancée Alex Fine Wed
 15 mins ago
09.25.19
Beyoncé Dubs Blue Ivy “A Cultural Icon” In…
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
Second Man Connected To Mac Miller’s Overdose Arrested
 6 hours ago
09.25.19
10 Products Black Celebs Swear By That Make…
 7 hours ago
09.25.19
Freddie Gibbs Gears Up For “Album Of The…
 8 hours ago
09.25.19
One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
Chance The Rapper The Big Day Tour
Chance The Rapper Announces Rescheduled The Big Tour…
 9 hours ago
09.25.19
Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing…
 11 hours ago
09.25.19
DMX Opens Up About His Mother And Life…
 12 hours ago
09.25.19
SMH: Young Dro Going To Jail For Banana…
 13 hours ago
09.25.19
‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille’s Ex Kevin McCall Charged…
 13 hours ago
09.25.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Bob Marley Did Not Die For…
 14 hours ago
09.25.19
Dame Dash Wants Child Support Payments Stopped, Claims…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Entered Into The Witness…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Film Premiere of Aladdin
Will Smith To Star As Nicky Barnes In…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Kamaiyah At The 2019 BET Awards
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun Indoors
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close