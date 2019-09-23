CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

Houston Man Wanted For Filing Documents To Divorce Wife Without Her Knowledge

Only in Houston, right? 51-year-old Paul Nixon wanted out of his marriage so bad that he decided to skip the process of getting his wife’s involvement – he faked her signature to make it happen.

Nixon submitted forged documents and false information to a Houston district court earlier this month. He also reportedly committed perjury in the process when he testified in court during a divorce hearing. Thanks to his actions, his divorce has been put on hold due to him committing perjury as well as fraudulent documents.

Nixon’s wife helped start the investigation after she informed Harris County constables that the divorce occurred without her knowledge.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman of the Spring area told Channel 2 that a search for Nixon is underway and he’s on the run for aggravated perjury.

“We have teams out looking for him right now, I can tell you. And we have an idea where he’s at,” Herman said. “So hopefully, he’ll turn himself in. If not, we’ll catch him. Just a matter of time.”

Aggravated perjury is a third-degree felony and can result in up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

IMAGE CREDIT: Facebook

paul nixon

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Micheal Jackson Has Made $2B Since Passing Away
 7 hours ago
09.23.19
2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List
 14 hours ago
09.22.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
Jharrel Jerome Takes Home Lead Actor Win At…
 16 hours ago
09.22.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe REALLY Gotta Go
 16 hours ago
09.23.19
0 item
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful…
 19 hours ago
09.23.19
J. Cole Says His Gang Starr Verse “Is…
 1 day ago
09.22.19
National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single…
 2 days ago
09.21.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Owns The “Hot…
 2 days ago
09.22.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Beyoncé Dressed As Lisa Bonet Transported Twitter Fans…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close