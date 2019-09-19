CLOSE
Antonio Brown Dropped By Nike Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Thaddaeus McAdams

The fallout from the sexual assault allegations against New England Patriots WR Antonio Brown has now hit him in the sponsorship pockets.

Nike, with whom Brown represents, has dropped the troubled wide receiver.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesperson told The Boston Globe, which also reported the spokesperson declined to comment on why, or the timing of the decision.

It’s the second major deal Brown has lost in as many weeks after reports surfaced that he allegedly sexually assaulted his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Taylor filed a federal lawsuit, accusing Brown of three incidents of assault or rape in 2017 and 2018, in Pennsylvania and Miami.

Xenith, a helmet manufacturer who had picked up Brown as a client after his helmet issues in Oakland, dropped him days after the suit became public. In February 2019, Nike released a Nike Tech Trainer “Antonio Brown” but the shoe is currently not available on Nike’s website.

RELATED: Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer With Sexual Assault Accuser

Antonio Brown Dropped By Nike Over Sexual Assault Allegations was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

