Watch The Trailer To Netflix’s New Michael B. Jordan Superhero Series ‘Raising Dion’

Netflix ventures into it's first post-Marvel superhero series...

Raising Dion stills

Source: Netflix / Netflix

‘While we patiently wait for Marvel Studios to bring us an X-Men film that’ll do the comic book franchise justice and help us forget about the last two atrocities that 20th Century Fox tried to sell us, Netflix is delving into the world of the superheroes where the impossible has become reality and the government is all too aware of it.

Based on the comic book by Dennie Liu, Raising Dion follows the life of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who’s single mother life just got a whole lot more complicated as she discovers that her son, Dion (Ja’Siah Young) possesses some supernatural abilities that the US government is looking to exploit for their own purposes. Now tasked with the job of raising a superhero while keeping him away from authorities, Nicole embarks on a journey to find answers and learns that her son isn’t the only human alive with special gifts. Executive produced and co-starring Michael B. Jordan, Raising Dion seems like it’s going to be Netflix’s next big hit.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops on October 4.

Michael B. Jordan , netflix , raising dion

