CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried Chicken Sandwich

Okay first off – wow.

Secondly, if Popeyes can finally debut a chicken sandwich that will make the whole world go crazy then KFC can remind us that they were one of the first fast-food brands to create something so wild that you have to talk about it. And KFC has done that (again) with a brand new sandwich they’re testing using donuts and fried chicken.

A test run for their brand new menu item is set to begin rolling out in 40+ locations in the Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia areas as well as Pittsburgh. Here’s how it breaks down:

KFC is set to offer a basket that pairs donuts with your choice of chicken tenders or drumsticks and yes, there’s a sandwich option to help you really enjoy this thing. The chicken-and-doughnut meal will cost $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two doughnuts. The sandwich version will only cost $6 and there’s a combo meal variety for $8.

If the sandwich is popular in those areas, KFC is more than likely going to spread the wealth across the country.

RELATED: Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped KFC Bath Bomb?

RELATED: Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken

IMAGE CREDIT: KFC

KFC Is Testing Out A Donut & Fried Chicken Sandwich was originally published on boom92houston.com

Kentucky Fried Chicken , KFC

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ The Longest…
 2 hours ago
09.17.19
Issa Rae Set To Produce ‘Set It Off’…
 3 hours ago
09.17.19
Snoop Dogg Wants To See Colin Kaepernick In…
 6 hours ago
09.17.19
Jeannie Mai Fawns Over Her Boo Jeezy, Talks…
 8 hours ago
09.17.19
The Graham Norton Show - Best Bits
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Netflix Unveils New “Netflix & Chills” Category &…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Family Feud?: LaVar Ball Calls Lonzo Ball “Damaged…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Pimp C’s Widow Chinara Butler Is Keeping A…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
10 items
Makin’ Me Hot: Toni Braxton Drops Major Thirst…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 2 days ago
09.16.19
ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer…
 2 days ago
09.15.19
Diddy Shoots Down Lori Harvey Pregnancy Rumors
 2 days ago
09.15.19
Another One: DJ Khaled And His Wife Are…
 2 days ago
09.15.19
Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Jay…
 3 days ago
09.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close