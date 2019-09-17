CLOSE
Issa Rae Set To Produce ‘Set It Off’ Remake

The 1996 bank heist flick that featured Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise could see Rae in a role for the update.

2019 Black Girls Rock Awards

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Issa Rae is continuing her high volume creative streak after it was announced she would be joining a team at New Line Cinema that will tackle the classic 1996 bank heist film, Set It Off. In early reports, there could be a chance that the Insecure star will have a role in the updated flick.

THR reports:

Rae will produce the new project with an eye to star. Producing with her will be Montrel McKay, Rae’s partner at Issa Rae Productions.

Syreeta Singleton (Black Monday) and Nina Gloster (Star) have been hired to pen the script.

The original movie told of four friends, fed up with by low-wage jobs and broken by institutional violence, who desperately band to together for a series of bank robberies. After initial success, the spree ultimately leads the quartet to mostly tragic ends.

The original Set It Off featured Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise in her debut role. The film is still in development and a cast has yet to be named.

Photo: WENN

Issa Rae Set To Produce ‘Set It Off’ Remake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

