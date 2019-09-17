Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate Crime And Burglary

CLOSE
From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.

Former NFL player Edawn Coughman was arrested in Georgia after he allegedly faked a burglary at his business and made it appear like a racially motivated crime. He was charged with one count of the following: false report of a crime, insurance fraud and concealing a license plate, according to police.

Officers say they discovered Coughman leaving the scene of the crime in the same truck witnesses said was missing its license plate. They then discovered spray paint cans as well as a yellow crowbar used to break in. Coughman owns two businesses in Georgia,  Create and Bake Restaurant and Coughman’s Creamery and cops say he allegedly spray-painted “MAGA,” the N-word, swastikas and “Monkey” to make it seem like racists had broke in and damaged the place.

“Several booth cushions were sliced open. They also found broken mirrors, cut wires, and a damaged video surveillance system. The smell of spray paint was very fresh. When officers touched it, the paint appeared wet,” police said.

They added, “It appears as though Edawn conjured a premeditated plan to damage his own property, attempt to make it appear as a hate crime, file a claim with his insurance company, and sell off the undamaged appliances and electronics.”

