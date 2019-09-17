CLOSE
Texas Grandmother Told By School To Cut Her Grandson’s Hair Or Put Him In A Dress

A grandmother in East Texas is fighting back against what she believes is discrimination by her grandson’s new school district. She says she was given an ultimatum, cut the child’s hair or put him in a dress.

Randi Woodley took her 4-year-old grandson to his new school last month and both were asked to report to see the principal at Tatum Primary School according to CNN.

Woodley was informed that her grandson’s hair was too long and in violation of the district’s dress code policy. The boy’s shoulder-length hair was apparently too much as the district rulebook states that hair can’t go below the top of a shirt collar.

She was told to either braid the young boy’s hair and pin it up in a dress code approved bun or cut it off. The superintendent mandated the same direction for Woodley but she says the district took it a step too far when the superintendent suggested that she put the child in a dress if he wanted his hair to still be that long.

“He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted, my grandson must say he’s a girl,” she told KETK in Tyler.

Another parent, Kambryn Cox says her sold was told his hair couldn’t be in a ponytail.

“With my son’s dreadlocks, sometimes they do fall in front of his face, so I felt it would be easier to put his hair up, but then that’s a problem,” Cox said.

A petition has been started that calls for him to wear his natural hair. At the moment, it has nearly 7,500 signatures. The district has yet to comment to any news outlets regarding the matter.

Texas Grandmother Told By School To Cut Her Grandson’s Hair Or Put Him In A Dress was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

