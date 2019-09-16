CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Unveils New “Netflix & Chills” Category & Horror Lineup

Looks like Netflix is gonna give horror aficionados a bloody good time come October...

Daybreak - Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

We’re only a few weeks from Halloween season and to celebrate the month of October, Netflix is rolling out a gang of new horror based shows and movies while banking off it’s most popular social media term, “Netflix and chill.”

For fans of the horror genre, Netflix’s new category “Netflix & Chills” is a dream come true as it will feature a gang of cult classic horror films including Pet Sematary, Poltergeist, and The Shining, while debuting some brand new bone-chilling joints such as In The Shadow of The Moon, Fractured, and Rattlesnake. Though little is known about the new Netflix flicks, the trailer released showing bits and pieces of everything that “Netflix & Chills” has in store for subscribers come October seems like it’s the kind of stuff that’ll give people a problem sleeping at night. We can’t wait.

There’s a Netflix called Daybreak described as high-school during the apocalypse that’s out October 24 that looks promising. We say this just because the Black dude in the pic above has on Yeezy’s. [editor’s note—aqua] 

Check out the trailer for the new “Netflix & Chills” category below and don’t forget that night-lights aren’t just for kids. Just sayin.’

Netflix Unveils New “Netflix & Chills” Category & Horror Lineup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Graham Norton Show - Best Bits
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 5 hours ago
09.16.19
Netflix Unveils New “Netflix & Chills” Category &…
 6 hours ago
09.16.19
Family Feud?: LaVar Ball Calls Lonzo Ball “Damaged…
 7 hours ago
09.16.19
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game…
 9 hours ago
09.16.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Pimp C’s Widow Chinara Butler Is Keeping A…
 11 hours ago
09.16.19
10 items
Makin’ Me Hot: Toni Braxton Drops Major Thirst…
 12 hours ago
09.16.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 19 hours ago
09.16.19
ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special
 20 hours ago
09.16.19
Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer…
 1 day ago
09.15.19
Diddy Shoots Down Lori Harvey Pregnancy Rumors
 1 day ago
09.15.19
Another One: DJ Khaled And His Wife Are…
 1 day ago
09.15.19
Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Jay…
 2 days ago
09.14.19
Hustlers: Cardi B Leads BET Hip Hop Awards…
 3 days ago
09.14.19
15 items
Popeyes Latest Chicken Sandwich Swindle Wants You To…
 3 days ago
09.14.19
Usher Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit
 3 days ago
09.14.19
Megan Thee Stallion Heads To The Tonight Show…
 4 days ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close