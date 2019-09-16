CLOSE
ABC Announces Beyoncé’s ‘Making The Gift’ Special

Beyoncé has teamed up with ABC to gift us with another special television event. The network has been deemed “A-Bey-C” after announcing that they will air Making the Gift,giving the BeyHive an up close and personal look at the making of The Lion King soundtrack.

“The Beyonce-executive-produced album is a masterful recording, with a robust soundscape bringing together some of the most important African artists of the day with well-known American talent to both re-interpret the powerful story and themes of the iconic film and bring the authentic sounds of Africa to a global audience,” ABC said in a press release.

The hour-long special gives fans a look into the creative process behind each song of the soundtrack. Bey called this project her “love letter to Africa.”

“The narrative, steeped in love and appreciation, highlights the beauty of the people and the vibrant sounds of a pulsating continent,” read the press release.

The wait for this special program won’t be long either. Making the Gift airs September 16th on ABC.

Take a look at the trailer below.

