Diddy Shoots Down Lori Harvey Pregnancy Rumors

Last week, fans and onlookers thought that new images of the couple appeared to show Diddy rubbing Harvey's belly.

'The Four' Season 1 finale viewing party - Arrivals

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

The world is still trying to make sense of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey‘s romance, given the fact that Harvey dated her new boo’s son, Justin Combs. With rumors that Harvey was expecting, it appears that, thus far, there’s no baby on the way for the budding couple.

TMZ reports:

As we reported … Diddy and Lori set off pregnancy rumors last weekend coming back from another romantic getaway in Cabo, after Diddy and Lori became super handsy with her belly.

Turns out, it wasn’t a hint she’s having a bambino … they were just playin’.

Sources close to the couple tell us Diddy was touching her tummy because he was complimenting her on her tight abs … as she was flaunting them with her open shirt.

Here’s the thing … we’re told the rap mogul and Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old daughter are getting very serious. The fact they’ve been inseparable the past few months — in NYC, Italy and elsewhere — paints a pretty clear picture.

Anyone check on Justin Combs lately? Just sayin’.

Photo: WENN

Diddy Shoots Down Lori Harvey Pregnancy Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com

