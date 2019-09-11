CLOSE
Ja Rule Can’t Stop Trolling 50 Cent

Overture Films' Premiere of 'Brooklyn's Finest' - Arrivals

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

In a beef that spans decades, the ongoing feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent continues to rage on.

In a recent interview, Fif sat down with a radio show in New York to talk about a few different things, but one subject struck a unique chord, and promptly demanded follow up from Ja on social media.

The hosts brought up incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who’s been snitching on his entire gang for the last 11 months, to which 50 immediately dismissed. 50 had seemingly taken on a mentor role for the emcee with the colorful hair, but apparently that mentorship has come to an end.

Ja Rule didn’t take long to make the snitching connection, as Fiddy has been accused of doing that exact same thing for years.

Do you think this ongoing beef will ever end?

