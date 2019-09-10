CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In “Waitress”

Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII - Show

Source: Mike Moore / Getty

If I lived in New York, I would spend all of my money on Broadway shows. I wish I had enough money to fly there over the next month to see Jordin Sparks in “Waitress.” She’ll be starring as Jenna September 16 – October 27. Break a leg, J! I’ll be impatiently waiting on someone to drop a video of you on youtube covering “She Used To Be Mine.”

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

6 photos Launch gallery

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Continue reading Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

So ... Shawn Mendes somewhat broke the internet with his Calvin Klein ad! The "If I Can't Have You" singer stripped down as part of the #MyCalvins campaign and people are going WILD over these new photos of him in nothing but his underwear. It's like, he has the face of a boyish kid but the body of a grown ass sex symbol! Mendes shared a bunch of the photos on Instagram showing off his ripped figure, chiseled abs, and seductive stares into the camera. He's not the only hot celeb in the ad as other celebs such as Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Troye Sivan and more all appear in a social media post shared by CK. Even some of Mendes' celeb friends didn't know how to react about how hot the photos were! See the pics and some fan reactions below!

Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In “Waitress” was originally published on boom92houston.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ja Rule Can’t Stop Trolling 50 Cent
 5 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 13 hours ago
09.11.19
LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang…
 14 hours ago
09.10.19
Ric Flair Announces Deal With adidas, Says He’s…
 14 hours ago
09.11.19
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 17 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 17 hours ago
09.11.19
Tekashi69 Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates
 18 hours ago
09.11.19
Hail To The Queen! Voila Davis Is The…
 20 hours ago
09.11.19
Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers…
 20 hours ago
09.10.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…
 20 hours ago
09.10.19
Mia X Named Professor Of Hip-Hop Studies At…
 22 hours ago
09.10.19
Birdman To Pay $1M To Former Employee After…
 22 hours ago
09.10.19
Rest In Peace: ‘Fresh Prince’ And ‘Martin’ Actor…
 23 hours ago
09.10.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
2016 Made In America Festival - Day 2
Chance The Rapper Reschedules Houston Date Rescheduled For…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close