CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia & More

Leave the kids at home and dust off those baggy farmer jeans and get in that NY state of mind...

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Though Def Jam, Death Row and Bad Boy were considered the 90’s biggest and baddest Hip-Hop record labels, real heads know that LOUD Records was responsible for dropping just as much classic material (if not more) as the aforementioned companies. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, LOUD Records will be throwing a OG star-studded concert on October 11 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ dubbed LOUD Twenty-Five.

Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Big Pun, and Xzibit are just a few names that the house that Steve Rifkind and Rich Issacson built. They helped push the rap game forward and the sounds that they created still reverberate in the culture to this day.

Slated to feature performances from LOUD alumni such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Mobb Deep (R.I.P. Prodigy), dead prez, Pete Rock, and a Big Pun tribute courtesy of Fat Joe and Remy Ma, the concert event is poised to become a night to remember for the heads who lived Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Steve Rifkind perfectly summed up why this concert means so much to him.

“This celebration means the world to me,” said Rifkind via a press statement. “LOUD was born out of a love for hip hop and a childhood fantasy. To see it grow into one of the most iconic and storied hip hop labels in history and having the opportunity to celebrate with our amazing artists 25 years later leaves me speechless about our journey.”

Get tickets to the OG Hip-Hop concert of 2019 at Ticketmaster and let us know if you’re looking forward to partying like it’s nineteen ninety-something once again come October 11.

 

LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ja Rule Can’t Stop Trolling 50 Cent
 9 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 17 hours ago
09.11.19
LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang…
 19 hours ago
09.11.19
Ric Flair Announces Deal With adidas, Says He’s…
 19 hours ago
09.11.19
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 21 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 22 hours ago
09.11.19
Tekashi69 Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates
 23 hours ago
09.11.19
Hail To The Queen! Voila Davis Is The…
 24 hours ago
09.11.19
Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Mia X Named Professor Of Hip-Hop Studies At…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Birdman To Pay $1M To Former Employee After…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Rest In Peace: ‘Fresh Prince’ And ‘Martin’ Actor…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
2016 Made In America Festival - Day 2
Chance The Rapper Reschedules Houston Date Rescheduled For…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close